First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 137,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

