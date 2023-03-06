First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,128 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EZU opened at $44.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

