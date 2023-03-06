Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $330.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

