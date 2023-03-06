First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 28.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 46.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,910,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Five Point by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Point by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 4.1 %

FPH opened at $2.29 on Monday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

