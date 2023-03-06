Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lessened by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $80.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

