MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,439,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,410 shares of company stock worth $14,113,129. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $71.30 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

