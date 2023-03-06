First Manhattan Co. Buys 3,318 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UBP opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

