First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

