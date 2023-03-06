First Manhattan Co. Buys 3,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,595,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

