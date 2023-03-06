4,662 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

