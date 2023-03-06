First Manhattan Co. Has $143,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

