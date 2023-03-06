First Manhattan Co. Acquires Shares of 3,950 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

