iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $614,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

