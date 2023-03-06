63,100 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,611,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,104,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,611,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,211,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,584 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.39 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

