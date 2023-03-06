63,100 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.39 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
Ginkgo Bioworks Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.