First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.