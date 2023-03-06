First Manhattan Co. Purchases 2,020 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.35 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

