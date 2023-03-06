First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

