First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Wix.com worth $54,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.22. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

