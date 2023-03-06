First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.61 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 329.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFE. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

