Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $55,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,901 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after acquiring an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

