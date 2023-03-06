First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 64,196 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 140.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $373,000. Natixis boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 209.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

