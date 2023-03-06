Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $87.22 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

