Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $286.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

