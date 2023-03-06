First Trust Advisors LP Has $42.43 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of PDD worth $42,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PDD by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.69 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD Profile

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

