First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,017,521 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $54,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,914. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APP opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

