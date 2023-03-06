Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CAO Sells 1,384 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $123,089,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

