Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CAO Sells 1,384 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.