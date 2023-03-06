First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $54,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $163.40 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

