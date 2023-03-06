First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 75,942 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $52,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

