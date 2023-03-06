Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Hostess Brands worth $45,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

