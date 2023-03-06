First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.04 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 107,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of HP worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 80,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HP by 45.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,423,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 444,355 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 45.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,407. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

