The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Timken worth $42,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Stock Performance

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $88.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

