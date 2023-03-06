First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.29 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of American Water Works worth $52,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

