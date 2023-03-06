First Trust Advisors LP Sells 445,347 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Olin worth $46,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Olin by 16.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 19.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 19.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 3,017.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 152,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 10.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

OLN opened at $60.20 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

