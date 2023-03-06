First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at KeyCorp

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $201.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.74. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $211.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.