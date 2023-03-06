First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $46,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Livent Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.27 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.