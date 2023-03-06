First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.86% of FibroGen worth $47,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 672.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.9 %

FGEN opened at $22.02 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

