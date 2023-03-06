First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 468,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,111,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 403,830 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

