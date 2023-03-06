Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,027,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Corning worth $48,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

