First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 664,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Targa Resources worth $60,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.