Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $618,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.31 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.