Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 256,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,411,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.