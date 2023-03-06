AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of AECOM worth $57,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AECOM by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Insider Activity at AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.