Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 81,510 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,510 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 800,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 143.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FNDC opened at $33.39 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

