First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Confluent worth $57,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,918 shares of company stock valued at $38,652,372 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.86 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

