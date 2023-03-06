First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $59,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 489,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,392,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average of $407.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

