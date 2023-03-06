First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $58,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $129.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

