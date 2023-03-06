First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

