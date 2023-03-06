First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,175 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.36% of J&J Snack Foods worth $58,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.64 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 126.13%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

