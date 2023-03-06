Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $58,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.