First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,218 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $59,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQV opened at $220.82 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

